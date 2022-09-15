scorecardresearch
Five killed, 25 injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Rajouri

This is the second road accident in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir in two days. On Wednesday, at least 12 people were killed when a mini-bus plunged into a gorge in Poonch.

Rescue operation underway after a passenger bus fell into a gorge, in Manjakote area in Rajouri district, Sept. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

At least five passengers were killed and 25 others were injured on Thursday when a bus fell into a gorge near the Manjakote area in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The bus was on its way to Poonch from Jammu, they added.

This is the second road accident in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir in two days. On Wednesday, at least 12 people were killed and 30 others injured when a mini-bus plunged into a gorge at Burari in Sawjian area of Mandi in Poonch district.

The vehicle was travelling towards Mandi town from Sawjian when the accident happened. The Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces immediately reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock over the loss of lives in Wednesday’s road accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and an aid of Rs 1 lakh each to the injured individuals.

