scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Rajouri attack: Senior Army officials pay tributes to four soldiers slain in J&K

The mortal remains of the soldiers were then flown from Jammu to Delhi, the defence PRO said. Later, it will be taken to their respective hometowns for performing the last rites.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
August 12, 2022 4:52:29 pm
According to officials, two more soldiers were injured in the attack on Thursday, which began shortly after 2 am. (Express photo)

Rich tributes were paid in Jammu on Friday to the four soldiers who were killed in a militant attack at an Army camp at Parghal in Darhal area of Rajouri district on Thursday.

At a solemn ceremony held at the Air Force Station in Jammu, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi laid wreaths to pay tributes to the soldiers before their mortal remains were taken to their respective hometowns, said defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand. Senior officials from the Indian Army, Air Force and the civil administration of Jammu also paid their respects to the slain soldiers.

The mortal remains of Subedar Rajendra Prasad of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan and three soldiers – Rifleman Lakshmanan D of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Rifleman Manoj Kumar of Faridabad in Haryana and Rifleman Nishant Malik of Hissar in Haryana – were then flown from Jammu to Delhi, he said. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be taken to their respective hometowns for performing the last rites with full military honours.

Read |A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

The nation will always remain indebted to the gallant soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland, Lt Col Anand added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata

According to officials, two more soldiers were injured in the attack on Thursday, which began shortly after 2 am. Both the militants involved in the attack were gunned down in the firefight that followed, the Army said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:52:29 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested
Explained

Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested

Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Day Shift review

Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard

Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement