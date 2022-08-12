Rajouri attack: Senior Army officials pay tributes to four soldiers slain in J&K

August 12, 2022 4:52:29 pm
Rich tributes were paid in Jammu on Friday to the four soldiers who were killed in a militant attack at an Army camp at Parghal in Darhal area of Rajouri district on Thursday.
At a solemn ceremony held at the Air Force Station in Jammu, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi laid wreaths to pay tributes to the soldiers before their mortal remains were taken to their respective hometowns, said defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand. Senior officials from the Indian Army, Air Force and the civil administration of Jammu also paid their respects to the slain soldiers.
The mortal remains of Subedar Rajendra Prasad of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan and three soldiers – Rifleman Lakshmanan D of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Rifleman Manoj Kumar of Faridabad in Haryana and Rifleman Nishant Malik of Hissar in Haryana – were then flown from Jammu to Delhi, he said. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be taken to their respective hometowns for performing the last rites with full military honours.
The nation will always remain indebted to the gallant soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland, Lt Col Anand added.
According to officials, two more soldiers were injured in the attack on Thursday, which began shortly after 2 am. Both the militants involved in the attack were gunned down in the firefight that followed, the Army said.
