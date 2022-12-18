Rajouri Army camp firing: Rs 5 lakh ex gratia announced

Two local men killed in firing outside an Army camp on Friday morning were cremated at Rajouri on Saturday. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the killings and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

The cremation was attended, among others, by Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, DIG for Rajouri-Poonch range Haseeb Mughal and other senior civil and police officers. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina along with other senior party leaders were also present.

“The Rajouri incident is very unfortunate. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still I announce an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for each affected family,’’ Sinha wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Surinder Kumar (38) and Kamal Kumar (40), both residents of Muradpur area in Rajouri were killed and a third person, Anil Kumar, of Uttarakhand was injured in firing on Friday morning.

While the Army blamed “unidentified terrorists” for the “firing”, relatives of the victims alleged that they were killed by an Army sentry who opened fire in a case of mistaken identity.