scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Rajouri Army camp firing: Rs 5 lakh ex gratia announced

The cremation was attended, among others, by Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, DIG for Rajouri-Poonch range Haseeb Mughal and other senior civil and police officers. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina along with other senior party leaders were also present.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the killings and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh. (Representational)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Two local men killed in firing outside an Army camp on Friday morning were cremated at Rajouri on Saturday. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the killings and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

The cremation was attended, among others, by Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, DIG for Rajouri-Poonch range Haseeb Mughal and other senior civil and police officers. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina along with other senior party leaders were also present.

“The Rajouri incident is very unfortunate. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still I announce an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for each affected family,’’ Sinha wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Surinder Kumar (38) and Kamal Kumar (40), both residents of Muradpur area in Rajouri were killed and a third person, Anil Kumar, of Uttarakhand was injured in firing on Friday morning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

While the Army blamed “unidentified terrorists” for the “firing”, relatives of the victims alleged that they were killed by an Army sentry who opened fire in a case of mistaken identity.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 05:16:12 am
Next Story

Woman forced into transplanting kidney, HoD of pvt hospital in Gurgaon among seven booked

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close