scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Attack at Rajouri Army camp: One more soldier succumbs, raising death toll to five

Havildar Satpal Singh of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district was undergoing treatment at the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur for the past ten days, the defence PRO said.

rajouri army camp attackFour soldiers were killed in a militant attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu on August 11, just four days ahead of Independence Day. (Representational/ Express file photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

One more soldier succumbed to his injuries sustained in the August 11 militant attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri, taking the death toll to five, officials said Monday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand identified the soldier as Havildar Satpal Singh of Rajasthan’s Jaitpur village in Jhunjhunu district and said that he was undergoing treatment at the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur for the past ten days. He breathed his last on Sunday evening, the PRO added.

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi laid a wreath at the mortal remains of the deceased soldier. Singh’s body is being sent to his native place in Rajasthan, officials said.

Four soldiers were killed in a militant attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu on August 11, just four days ahead of Independence Day. Both militants involved in the attack were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed, the Army said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

The four dead soldiers were identified as Subedar Rajendra Prasad, 48, from Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, 26, from Haryana’s Faridabad, Rifleman D Lakshmanan, 24, from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and Rifleman Nishant Malik, 21, from Haryana’s Hisar.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:00:21 pm
Next Story

Man helps 85-year-old woman find engagement ring she lost in a garden. Video melts hearts

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C
Idea Exchange

‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement