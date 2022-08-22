Attack at Rajouri Army camp: One more soldier succumbs, raising death toll to five

One more soldier succumbed to his injuries sustained in the August 11 militant attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri, taking the death toll to five, officials said Monday.
Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand identified the soldier as Havildar Satpal Singh of Rajasthan’s Jaitpur village in Jhunjhunu district and said that he was undergoing treatment at the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur for the past ten days. He breathed his last on Sunday evening, the PRO added.
Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi laid a wreath at the mortal remains of the deceased soldier. Singh’s body is being sent to his native place in Rajasthan, officials said.
Four soldiers were killed in a militant attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu on August 11, just four days ahead of Independence Day. Both militants involved in the attack were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed, the Army said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The four dead soldiers were identified as Subedar Rajendra Prasad, 48, from Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, 26, from Haryana’s Faridabad, Rifleman D Lakshmanan, 24, from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and Rifleman Nishant Malik, 21, from Haryana’s Hisar.
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging marketsPremium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sovereign Gold Bond 2022-23 – Series II available from August 22-26: Here’s everything you need to know
‘Misbehaviour’ complaint: Neighbour kills 11-year-old girl, stabs himself to death in Bengaluru
Attack at Rajouri Army camp: One more soldier succumbs, raising death toll to five
Man helps 85-year-old woman find engagement ring she lost in a garden. Video melts hearts
Pushpa 2 launched in Hyderabad without Allu Arjun
FIFA demands met, Indian football suspension likely to be lifted soon
After two years, Delhi Police Commissioner restarts ‘Jan-Sunwai’ in office to interact with complainants
Karnataka Police arrests father, son for leaking question paper for competitive exam to hire junior assistants
Hubble telescope captures star-studded image of globular cluster
One arrested, case against 50 for assaulting police at concert venue on Kerala beach
Xiaomi 12S Ultra First Look: The camera phone unlike any other
Antioxidants help the body fight free radicals, but they can have harmful effects, too: Know more here