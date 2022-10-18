Punjab MP Simranjit Singh Mann continues his dharna to allow him to proceed to Jammu

Punjab’s Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann continues to be on a dharna since Monday night at Lakhanpur in Kathua district, bordering Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, pressing the administration to allow him to proceed to Jammu.

Mann was on Monday night stopped from entering Jammu and Kashmir in view of the likelihood that his visit may “cause disturbance in public tranquility”. This followed an order issued by Kathua District Magistrate Rahul Pandey under Section 144 of CrPC preventing Mann from entering Kathua district.

Since the district has its borders with Punjab, one has to pass through it while entering Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that Mann’s cavalcade entered the jurisdiction of Lakhanpur in Kathua around 9 pm, and it was stopped by the police who cited the district magistrate’s order that refused to allow him passage to Jammu.

Mann who was on way to Jammu to meet people and ascertain their views about the situation in the Union Territory, post abrogation of Article 370, criticised the prohibitory order issued against him without serving him an advanced copy of it so that he could have approached the court as provided under law.

Referring to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, the MP asked “how can one address their issues unless one meets them in person and asks them about the problems they are facing”.

The Kathua district magistrate and SSP visited Mann on Monday and asked him to return to Punjab to which he refused.