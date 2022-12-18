scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Property of Pak-based LeT commander attached in J&K

He along with other dreaded militants carried out terror attacks on civilians and security forces, besides arson, blasts etc in the region, the statement said. He recruited youths in Doda.

Giving details, the statement said that Rashid went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 1993 for arms training. After training, he returned to Doda with an intention to carry out subversive activities.
The Jammu & Kashmir authorities on Saturday attached the property of absconding Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abdul Rashid alias Jhangir who is operating from across the Line of Control and making attempts to revive terrorism, a senior police officer said.

The property measuring nearly 82 marlas in Khanpura (Phagsoo tehsil) in Thathri area of hilly Doda district was attached by a joint team of revenue and police officials under sections 83(4) of CrPC 1973 on orders from a court.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 02:28:15 am
