Prohibitory orders in Jammu’s Rajouri town after ‘communal tension’ over land

The Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed prohibitory orders restraining the assembly of four or more people at public places in Rajouri town on Friday “in the wake of communal tension”.

The orders, under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, were imposed after some Muslims called for taking out a procession after Friday prayers over a dispute involving land “measuring less than 600 sq ft”, sources said.

Early in the morning, Rajouri residents heard police announcements over the public address system that asked them to stay indoors.

Though Friday prayers were allowed at the local Jamia Masjid, fewer than usual people attended.

According to the sources, Muslims stake a claim to the land saying it is waqf property as per revenue records and that a mosque existed there sometimes back. They also want to “rebuild” the mosque.

The Hindu residents, the sources said, object to the claim and say there was no Muslim family living in the area around the plot.

The local administration has erected a barbed-wire fence around the land to keep anti-social elements away.