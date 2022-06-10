President hails women Civils toppers: Sign of greater empowerment

President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday said that the bagging of the top three ranks by “our daughters’’ in the Civil Services examination indicate that “India is moving not only towards greater women’s empowerment, but also towards women-led empowerment’’.

He was addressing the 5th annual convocation of IIM Jammu. Addressing the 214 passouts, he said: “A very important point for all of you is to remain quick learners and re-learners throughout your life.” He asked them to move beyond their comfort zones.

“The mindset of being a job-giver and not a job-seeker among the youth of India is one of the key factors in our country having one of the best start-up eco-systems in the world,’’ he said, expressing happiness that IIM Jammu, in collaboration with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Confederation of Indian Industry, was in the process of setting up a special diversity cell, the first centre of its kind among IIMs, for helping potential entrepreneurs from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

“We are in an era of enterprise, innovation, and value-creation,” the President said.

Describing education as the “greatest enabler”, he said: “The future of our country depends on good education to our young population.” The National Education Policy seeks to position India as a ‘Knowledge Hub’ in today’s knowledge economy, he said.

He also said that for India to become a global knowledge hub, its institutes of learning have to be globally comparable.