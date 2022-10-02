Policeman killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

A policeman was killed and a paramilitary personnel wounded when militants targeted a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) manning a check post in south Kashmir, said officials.

The police said that on Sunday afternoon, militants surfaced at Pinglana village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama and opened indiscriminate fire on a joint checkpost of J-K Police and the CRPF which returned fire.

The militants managed to escape after the shootout. However, a joint reinforcement of police, army and paramilitary forces was sent to the village to trace the militants.

#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #terror attack, 01 Police personnel got #martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 2, 2022

A militant was killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian earlier in the day, the police said.

On Sunday morning, a joint team of J-K Police, army and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the Baskuchan village of Imam Sahib in south Kashmir’s Shopian after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team of forces was zeroing in on the target, hiding militants opened fire. The joint team of forces returned the fire leading to a gunfight that ended with the killing of a local militant. The Police said the slain militant belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfit.

“Killed terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including AK rife recovered. He (Bhat) was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter,” the police tweeted while quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar.