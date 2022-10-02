scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Policeman killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

The police said that on Sunday afternoon, militants surfaced at Pinglana village of south Kashmir's Pulwama and opened indiscriminate fire on a joint checkpost of J-K Police and the CRPF which returned fire.

A militant was killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian earlier in the day, the police said. (Representational image)

A policeman was killed and a paramilitary personnel wounded when militants targeted a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) manning a check post in south Kashmir, said officials.

The militants managed to escape after the shootout. However, a joint reinforcement of police, army and paramilitary forces was sent to the village to trace the militants.

“Terrorists fired upon a joint naka party of CRPF and police at Pinglana Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 police personnel got martyred and 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being condoned. Further details shall follow,” the police tweeted.

A militant was killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian earlier in the day, the police said.

On Sunday morning, a joint team of J-K Police, army and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the Baskuchan village of Imam Sahib in south Kashmir’s Shopian after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team of forces was zeroing in on the target, hiding militants opened fire. The joint team of forces returned the fire leading to a gunfight that ended with the killing of a local militant. The Police said the slain militant belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfit.

“Killed terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including AK rife recovered. He (Bhat) was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter,” the police tweeted while quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 03:54:39 pm
