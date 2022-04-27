Police register FIR against jawans in Jammu, Army refutes assault charge

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR against some soldiers, including a JCO, of the 22 Mahar Regiment under Section 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his/her duty).

Three policemen, including a Probationary Sub-Inspector (PSI), were reportedly injured when things went out of hands while negotiating a dispute between the troops and a civilian over some construction work at Lale Da Bagh area on the outskirts of Jammu city on Tuesday night.

Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli confirmed registration of the FIR. “The matter is under investigation,” he added.

Interestingly, the soldiers had themselves brought the cops from Domana police station to stop the construction work adjacent to Army unit’s garrison in the area.

The injured cops have been identified as PSI Sumit Sharma, besides Special Police Officers (SPOs) Naresh Sharma and Rohit Kumar. The civilian, who was also allegedly beaten up by the troops, has been identified as Vivek Sharma, a government school teacher.

Vivek’s father Sham Lal Sharma, a retired headmaster, said that they were repairing the dilapidated boundary wall of the house. Around 8.30 pm when he was away, some policemen called his son out of the house and when he did, soldiers attacked him, he alleged.

The policemen tried to intervene and in the process, they sustained minor injuries, it is learnt.

Vivek alleged that the Army personnel did not spare even his wife Chandni Sharma, also a school teacher, when she tried to intervene. Vivek said he, too, has lodged a complaint against the soldiers, including JCO Sunil Kumar.

Vivek said he had obtained an NOC from the Army authorities in November last year for the repair and renovation work though the Works of Defence Act doesn’t restrict such works in already existing residential colonies, he said.

The Indian Army refuted the allegations as a “malafide propaganda’’. Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said one Vivek Sharma was indulging in illegal construction activity in violation of NOC guidelines. Numerous complaints to this effect were lodged with the local police, he added. “No jawan manhandled Vivek,” he said, adding that Army officials had brought the police personnel in their service transport to the site where “illegal” construction was going on.