Police recover arms, ammunition and cash dropped by drone in J-K’s Samba

In yet another case of a drone dropping by militants from Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday recovered a packet containing arms, ammunition, and a huge amount of cash from a village near the international border in Samba district.

The police said the seizures include Rs 5 lakh in Indian currency, two Chinese pistols along with four magazines and 60 rounds, some detonators, and two IEDs. The seized Indian currency was in the form of 10 packets of Rs 500 denomination, while the IEDs were yet to be assembled, said Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Mahajan.

Mahajan said the consignment appears to have been sent from across the border as part of a major terror plan to strike somewhere in the Union Territory, which was timely foiled by the police of Samba district.

The police at the Vijaypur police station got the information about the drone dropping by a local around 6 am and rushed to the site in the Ramgarh area, which is nearly 5-6 km away from the IB. The police team found a sealed wooden packet and immediately called the bomb disposal squad who opened it to find the arms, ammunition, explosives, and cash inside it.