scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Police recover arms, ammunition and cash dropped by drone in J-K’s Samba

The police said the seizures include Rs 5 lakh in Indian currency, two Chinese pistols along with four magazines and 60 rounds, some detonators, and two IEDs.

jammu and kashmir news, drone news, indian expressRs 5 lakh in Indian currency, two Chinese pistols along with four magazines and 60 rounds, some detonators, and two IEDs. (Express Photo)

In yet another case of a drone dropping by militants from Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday recovered a packet containing arms, ammunition, and a huge amount of cash from a village near the international border in Samba district.

The police said the seizures include Rs 5 lakh in Indian currency, two Chinese pistols along with four magazines and 60 rounds, some detonators, and two IEDs. The seized Indian currency was in the form of 10 packets of Rs 500 denomination, while the IEDs were yet to be assembled, said Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Mahajan.

Mahajan said the consignment appears to have been sent from across the border as part of a major terror plan to strike somewhere in the Union Territory, which was timely foiled by the police of Samba district.

The police at the Vijaypur police station got the information about the drone dropping by a local around 6 am and rushed to the site in the Ramgarh area, which is nearly 5-6 km away from the IB. The police team found a sealed wooden packet and immediately called the bomb disposal squad who opened it to find the arms, ammunition, explosives, and cash inside it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 01:03:47 pm
Next Story

Visit these resto-bars in Delhi to savour FIFA World Cup matches

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X