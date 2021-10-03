Police recover packet dropped by drone in Jammu villager near Pakistan border

The police on Saturday night recovered a packet that is suspected to contain arms in Jammu district’s Almore Mandal village near the international border.

The packet, wrapped in a yellow polythene bag, was reportedly dropped in the area by a drone that flew in from the Pakistan side of the border. The local police were informed about it by a villager who was awake and heard the sound of the flying object.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.

Drone sightings along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir have increased following the attack on the Air Force Station in Jammu in June this year. Two explosions had rocked the high security technical area of the station on the intervening night of June 26-27. Two Indian Air Force personnel had sustained minor injuries.

In the wake of frequent UAV sightings, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered stricter adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) that was framed to handle threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms like drones, paragliders, microlight aircraft, hot-air balloons.

During the last one-and-a-half years, police have seized a large number of arms, ammunition and explosives that have been dropped using drones. These include 16 AK 47 rifles, three M4 US-made rifles, 34 pistols, 15 grenades and 18 IEDs including three big ones.

Even currency notes were dropped during one or two drone sorties, police said, adding that they have recovered Rs 4 lakh so far. “We have seized payloads from about 25-30 drone sorties and have arrested many people as well,” police had said, adding that during their questioning, they had come to know that members of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba were using this method to smuggle arms and ammunition.