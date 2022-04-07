PIL on Myanmar, Bangladesh settlers: Identify, list all illegal immigrants in six months, HC tells J&K admn

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed the J&K administration to identify and list within six months all the illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh staying in the Union Territory.

“We direct the Secretary Home, UT of J&K, to consider the matter and to evolve a mechanism for the identification of all illegal immigrants and to prepare a list. The said exercise may be carried out within six months,’’ a division bench comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said.

The high court’s direction came on a 2017 Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate and social activist Hunar Gupta, who is now the Deputy Advocate General of the UT. Soon after Gupta was appointed Deputy Advocate General on December 23 last year, he had sought court’s permission to withdraw his name from the PIL.

Earlier, Additional Advocate General Raman Sharma accepted that the “government will try to do the identification and for that purpose evolve a robust mechanism’’.

The court observed that the PIL seeks some inquiry to be conducted to identify all illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh who have settled in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court also referred to a May 24, 2017, government order suggesting constitution of a group of ministers to examine various issues related to the illegal migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh in J&K. “The group of ministers was supposed to take up the matter, examine it and to furnish a report thereof. But, till date, nothing has come on record,’’ the bench observed, adding that “in the meantime, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated and UT of J&K created’’.

In the PIL, the petitioner had sought court’s directions to the state to shift all illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh from J&K to any other place as no refugee camp has ever been declared here (J&K) either by the erstwhile state or the United Nations. It also sought directions for withdrawal of all benefits provided to them from the state exchequer, adding that a number of them have “illegally acquired ration cards, voter and Aadhaar cards”.

Pointing out that “they are suspected to be involved in various anti-national activities, including drug trafficking and hawala transactions at the behest of the enemies of the nation”, the PIL had sought their immediate deportation as “their stay was likely to result in the rise of pro-separatist and anti-India activities in the communally sensitive Jammu region that has so far displayed maturity and tolerance”.