Physical classes in J&K colleges from today

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday allowed all universities, colleges and other professional institutions to start holding physical classes from Monday.

“All universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs etc., shall commence routine offline (physical attendance) teaching after ensuring readiness for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behavior and Standard Operating Procedures from February 14,” said an order issued by UT Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta in his capacity as chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rescue and Rehabilitation.

This followed a detailed review of the current Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir by the Chief Secretary with Additional Chief Secretaries of Finance, Health and Medical Education, besides other officials.

It also allowed schools in all the summer zones of J&K to open in a phased manner, saying classes 9-12 can commence routine offline teaching from February 14. All students in the age group of 15-17, who come to attend offline classes, must carry a vaccination certificate with them, it added.

Pointing out that the vaccination adherence shall be ensured through coordination with the Department of Health and Medical Education, J&K, the order said that the head of institutions must ensure vaccination of every student aged above 15 in their respective institutions. Every school must further ensure full compliance to Covid Appropriate Behaviour and SOPs, it said, adding that they must also ensure screening and testing of symptomatic students.

The offline mode of teaching for remaining junior classes in summer zone schools shall begin from February 21, the order said.

The winter zone schools shall commence offline teaching for all classes after February 28, it said.

UT’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had on Saturday announced that all schools and colleges will reopen within the next two weeks.