scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

J&K: 9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Poonch

The bus, carrying over 36 passengers, was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian, they said.

Rescue operation underway after a passenger bus fell into a gorge near Bareri Nallah in Poonch district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Nine people died and 27 more sustained injuries when a mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said here. The bus, carrying over 36 passengers, was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian, they said.

The officials said a joint rescue operation by the Army, police and local villagers was underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

“Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured,” Sinha tweeted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 10:53:28 am
Next Story

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi enjoys a vacation in California, fans say ‘Even Jethalal needs a break’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data
In Karnataka

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement