PDP face in Jammu joins BJP

PROMINENT JAT leader and PDP general secretary Surinder Choudhary joined the BJP along with his supporters on Tuesday, in what could be called a boost for the party at a time when members of the Hindu Jat community in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of J&K are upset with it over the delimitation panel recommendation to reserve areas pre-dominantly inhabited by them for Scheduled Castes.

Considered a prominent PDP face in Jammu division and a former legislator, Choudhary in his brief address at the BJP headquarters said, “I have not betrayed the PDP but it was the PDP which betrayed me.”

He said he has not joined BJP for any personal benefit, or under any fear or pressure, but for its policies, love and respect and to strengthen the nation. “We will work to ensure that the BJP forms the next government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Targeting PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Choudhary said that while former chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was a secular leader, his daughter was pursuing Pakistani agenda. She speaks one thing while in power and another when out of power, he said, accusing Mehbooba of ruining the party.

Choudhary and his supporters were welcomed into the party fold by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the in-charge of party affairs in J&K.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other prominent leaders, including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and Devender Singh Rana, who left the National Conference last year, were also present on the occasion.

Choudhary joining the BJP assumes significance as it has come at a time when Jats in Jammu division are upset with the party and have accused it of disempowering them politically through the ongoing delimitation process.

The Delimitation Commission in its final draft report has proposed reservation of seven Assembly constituencies for Scheduled Castes, five of which have a considerable population of the community in the border areas of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

Apart from being a prominent Jat from Nowshera Assembly constituency, Choudhary is also a refugee from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and enjoys a considerable influence among the refugees as well. During the maiden District Development Council elections, it was due to his support that the PDP managed to win in Nowshera, which is the native place of J&K BJP president Raina.