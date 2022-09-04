Pakistani spy arrested in Kishtwar: police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a “Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) agent” in Kishtwar.

Identified as Abdul Wahid, his arrest followed joint input by Kishtwar Police, 11 RR and Military Intelligence, police said.

Wahid, a local Gujjar of Chergi Dool, had been providing “secret information of various police establishments and security forces to Pakistan-based handler through social media”, it added.

Pointing out that Wahid has confessed to his involvement, police said some more arrests were expected in near future following his detailed questioning.