Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Pakistani spy arrested in Kishtwar: police

Identified as Abdul Wahid, his arrest followed joint input by Kishtwar Police, 11 RR and Military Intelligence, police said.

Pointing out that Wahid has confessed to his involvement, police said some more arrests were expected in near future following his detailed questioning. (Representational/File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a “Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) agent” in Kishtwar.

Wahid, a local Gujjar of Chergi Dool, had been providing “secret information of various police establishments and security forces to Pakistan-based handler through social media”, it added.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 02:23:19 am
