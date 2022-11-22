scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Pakistani intruder shot dead, another arrested along International Border in J&K: BSF

A BSF spokesperson said troops asked a Pakistani intruder to stop when he was found moving aggressively towards the border. When he did not, troops opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Searches are underway in Arnia and Samba districts. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi, File)

Border Security Forces Tuesday gunned down a Pakistani intruder and nabbed another in separate incidents along the International Border.

A BSF spokesperson said troops asked a Pakistani intruder to stop when he was found moving aggressively towards the barbed wire fence along the border in Arnia sector in Jammu district. When he did not, troops opened fire, killing him on the spot.

In another incident, the BSF apprehended a Pakistani intruder when he approached the barbed wire fence after crossing the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district. However, nothing incriminating was found on him. He is being questioned by authorities.

Searches at both places are underway, sources said.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 08:32:08 am
Live Blog

