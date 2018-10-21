Jammu: One killed as under-construction building collapses

A 19-year-old labourer died when an under-construction building collapsed in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday. In the accident, four other labourers and the building owner were injured, who were being treated at a hospital, they added.

The under-construction building collapsed late Saturday evening at Barta village, about 25 km from Udhampur town, when a group of labourers were busy at work, they said.

He said Tanveer Ahmad, a labourer from Ramban district, got trapped under the debris, while four of his colleagues –- Mushtaq Ahmad, his son Shafiq, Yasin (all residents of Ramban) and Lal Chand of Doda –- were injured along with the owner of the building Yash Pal of Barta.

Rescue works were taken up immediately, and the body of the deceased was recovered, which was later handed over to his kin after completion of legal and medical formalities, an official said.

