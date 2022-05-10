Non-BJP parties plan drive against J&K delimitation

Rejecting the Delimitation Commission report, all major non-BJP political outfits and various social organisations here on Monday decided to launch a joint public-awakening campaign, starting with a sit-in outside the UT’s State Election Commission office in Jammu this week.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Jammu-based leaders of the Congress, National Conference, PDP, CPM, CPI, IDP and others. Representatives of some social organisations, including Statehood Mission and Deshbhagat Yaadgar Committee, also took part in the meeting held at the Jammu Press Club.

According to a statement by the All-Party United Morcha, the participants agreed for a joint struggle on four issues — communal harmony, restoration of statehood, fair delimitation and restoration of democracy.

The participants after deliberating for three hours criticised the report on various grounds, saying that the Commission has ignored the ground realities and neglected the convenience and aspirations of the people of different areas. The gap in population between different constituencies range between 37,000 and 1.9 lakh, while geographical conditions and public convenience have been ignored, the statement said.

“The exercise of public hearing by the Commission was an eyewash as the report was prepared at the behest of the riling party (BJP), ignoring the representations submitted by Opposition parties and people from different regions,” the statement said.

The participants also claimed “great injustice” with the people by clubbing Rajouri-Poonch areas with the Anantnag-Kulgam Lok Sabha seat and ignoring the demand for an additional Lok Sabha seat for Jammu region. The participants also expressed concern over the attempts to create “communal polarisation” by some elements who were being “encouraged by the BJP”.