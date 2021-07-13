No development in Jammu after Art 370 scrapped: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, the former CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday hit out at the UT administration while referring to the contracts to “outsiders” and “no development even after abrogation of Article 370”. She also criticised the scrapping of the darbar move this year, saying that it was not just associated with the economy of Jammu but laid the foundation for J&K’s social fabric.

“The only purpose of illegal abrogation of Article 370 had been to loot Jammu and Kashmir,” said Mehbooba, who has met several delegations over the past two days here. She pointed to “outsiders” getting all kinds of contracts — from mining to liquor vends in Jammu. “The city of temples is being converted into a city of wine,” she said, adding that the benefits are not going to local traders.

Alleging that attempts were being made to create communal disharmony by harassing and attacking tribals, she said she hoped that the people of Jammu will not allow these to succeed. S

The PDP leader further criticised the UT government while referring to unemployment and taxes.

However, Mehbooba reiterated her resolve not to contest the elections until the restoration of Article 370. “We are not rejecting the democratic process,” she added.