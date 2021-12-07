Jammu: Nirmal Singh gets further extension on house

The J&K Special Tribunal Tuesday extended a stay on the demolition of a house belonging to former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh till December 14.

The stay was extended after the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) sought more time to file its reply on the matter of the house, situated next to an Army ammunition sub-depot in village Ban/Panjgrain, in Nagrota tehsil of Jammu district.

The JDA had on November 8 directed Singh, a senior leader of the BJP, and Mamta to demolish the bungalow, stating it had been constructed without requisite permission. It ordered the two to “remove the illegal structure on your own level within five days from the date of issuance of this order’’, or it would pull it down itself and recover the cost from them.

Singh’s wife Mamta Singh had filed an appeal against the JDA order.

During the hearing Tuesday, Muzaffar Ali Shah, who first raised objections to the construction next to the Army sub-depot, sought to be impleaded as a respondent.