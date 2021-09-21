NIA raids multiple locations in J&K as part of probe into alleged terror plots

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including at the homes of a former Territorial Army jawan and an employee of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in Kishtwar and Doda districts, respectively.

Identifying the former TA jawan as Talib Naik and the PHE employee as Ghulam Mohammad Dar, sources said the searches were conducted as part of investigations into alleged plans by terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) to carry out terror strikes in Jammu city and its outskirts.

On June 27, two IAF personnel sustained minor injuries and the roof of a building got partially damaged in twin explosions during the first-ever drone attack on Indian Air Force Station in Jammu. The previous night police had arrested two terrorists – Nadeem Ayub Rather of Shopian and Talib ur Rehman of Banihal with 5.5 kg of IED from Narwal area of Jammu.

Sources said the former TA jawan, who is a resident of Kishtwar’s Masjid Mohalla, had retired in March this year. He had been hospitalised after a fall at home in April and has since been at a military hospital in Udhampur. NIA officials were at his residence for nearly three hours from 5 am and reportedly searched his belongings. Ghulam Mohamad Dar, sources said, was a daily wager in Gundna area of Doda.