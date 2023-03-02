NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against 13 Jammu and Kashmir terrorists who are operating from foreign soil

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against 13 active terrorists who hail from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district but have been operating from the soil of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said its Chief Investigation Officer approached the Special NIA Court for issuance of non-bailable warrants against the accused persons for their active involvement in terror activities aimed at creating unrest in the erstwhile Doda district and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The warrants have been issued in an NIA case registered under Sections 120-B and 121 A of Indian Penal Code, 12, 18 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“They mobilised sleeper cells and pushed terrorists into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India,” said Poswal. Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.

The terrorists against whom non-bailable warrants were issued include Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Jamia Masjid, Mohd Iqbal alia Bilal of Kichloo Market, Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna, Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal, Bashir Ahmed Mughal of Jugna Keshwan, Gazi-ul-Din of Jugna Keshwan, Sattar Din alias Rajab alias Saifullah of Jugna Keshwan, Imtiyaz Ahmed alias Dawood of Banderna, Shabir Ahmed of Kither Bonjwah, Mohd Rafig Keen of Patnazi Bonjwah, Muzaffer Ahmed of Semna Colony Zewar and Azad Hussain of Affani Padder. All of them, at present, reside in PoK and Pakistan, Poswal added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the intelligence agencies have submitted a list of 164 terrorists who hailed from various areas of Jammu division but were, at present, operating from across the Line of Control. The move, according to them, is a part of the plan to get them declared as terrorists and get their moveable and immoveable assets in the Union Territory attached under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Of them, Doda had the highest number of 118 local terrorists who were operating from foreign soil, followed by 36 from Kishtwar and 14 from Rajouri and Poonch districts. The police are preparing their dossiers to get them declared as “individual terrorists” in order to get their movable and immovable assets attached, sources added.