NIA arrests one in Sunjwan encounter case: ‘Was in touch with JeM handlers in Pakistan’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday arrested from Pulwama a key accused linked to last month’s Sunjwan encounter, in which two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists and a security personnel were killed.

According to the NIA statement, Abid Ahmad Mir, resident of Putrigam, is an Over Ground Worker of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and a close associate of Bilal Ahmed Wagay, arrested in the case earlier. Mir was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of Jaish-e-Mohammad, the NIA alleged, adding that he had “knowingly and voluntarily extended support” to other co-accused in the crime.

The two JeM terrorists were planning a terror attack to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s April 24 visit to Jammu when they were killed in the encounter in Sunjwan. A CISF ASI was also killed, while two police and para military personnel were injured.

With Mir’s arrest on Wednesday, the number of people arrested in the case has risen to three. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested two people from Kashmir the day after the encounter. These were Bilal Ahmad Wagay, a truck driver from Kokernag, and Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh of Tral’s Mir Mohalla.

#WATCH CCTV footage of the terrorist attack on the bus carrying CISF personnel in the Sunjwan area of Jammu early yesterday (Source unverified) pic.twitter.com/2TUzFIupZy — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

The former had allegedly transported two JeM militants from Supwal near Samba to Sunjwan on April 21, after they crossed over from Pakistan three days ahead of PM Modi’s visit to village Palli.

On the morning of April 22, the militants had an encounter with police and para military forces, who had launched searches in the area following inputs about them. According to the police, the slain militants spoke Pushto and they had planned to attack some security forces’ installation so as to sabotage the PM’s visit.