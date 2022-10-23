scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

New J&K quota rule: Ethnicity, not language, to be criterion

Those renamed included “potters (kumhars), shoe repairers (working without the aid of machines), bangies khakrobes (sweepers), barbers/washermen and dooms. These words shall be substituted, respectively, as “Kumahars, Mochi, Bangies Khakrobes, Hajjam/Nai, Dhobi and Dooms (excluding Scheduled Castes)’’.

The amendments have been ordered by the Lt Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to clause (o) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act-2004, the notification said.

The benefits of reservation to Pahari-speaking people in Jammu and Kashmir will be given on the basis of “ethnicity’’ and not language as the UT administration has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules-2005, replacing the word “Pahari Speaking People’’ with “Pahari Ethnic Group’’ in it.

Quoting directions from UT’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for carrying out amendments in the Reservation Rules, a notification dated October 19, 2022, issued by Commissioner-Secretary Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, stated that “in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules-2005, words ‘Pahari Speaking People (PSP)’, wherever appearing, shall be substituted with ‘Pahari Ethnic People’.

It also expanded its social caste category list by adding 15 more classes to it, besides renaming a number of existing ones. Those newly added included Waghey (Chopan), Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, Jat and Saini communities, Markabans/Ponnywallas, Sochi community, Christians (converted from Hindu Valmiki), Sunar/Swarnkar, Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), Perna/Kouro (Kaurav), Bojru/ Decount/ Dubdabay Brahmin, Gorkhas, West Pakistan Refugees (excluding Scheduled Castes) and Acharyas.

The amendments have been ordered by the Lt Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to clause (o) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act-2004, the notification said.

Earlier, the benefits of 4 per cent reservation in Jammu and Kashmir were available to pahari speaking people living in Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir, whose family income from all sources was not more than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

The move replacing the word “Pahari Speaking People’’ with “Pahari Ethnic Group’’ is seen as a prelude to granting Scheduled Tribe status to them especially in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement at his first ever public rally in Rajouri earlier this month that Paharis will get the reservation on the pattern of Gujjars and Bakerwals. Justice Sharma (G D Sharma) Commission, in its report to the Central government had recommended “reservation to Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis’’, he had said.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 04:04:51 am
