Nearly 3 dozen bureaucrats reshuffled in Jammu and Kashmir

Two additional chief secretaries, three principal secretaries were among nearly three dozen senior All India Service and J&K Administrative Service officers who were transferred in Jammu and Kashmir during a major reshuffle by the Union Territory government Wednesday.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department late on Wednesday evening, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Civil Aviation Department and Chairman, BOPEE too has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department. He shall continue to hold the posts of Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and Chairman, J&K BOPEE, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Science & Technology Department and Estates Department, shall also hold the posts of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner.

Ashok Kumar Parmar, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Department of Agriculture, Production and Farmers’ Welfare, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department and Horticulture Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department.

M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary, Jal Shakti Department has been posted as Commissioner/Secretary Mining Department, while Rashmi Singh upon her joining in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, was posted as Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K. She shall take over the charge of the post on May 31 upon superannuation of Showkat Aijaz Bhat.

According to another order, Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, holding additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority, has been posted as Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, relieving Zubair Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the additional charge of the post.

Sushma Chauhan, who is presently on leave, has been asked to report in the General Administration Department after availing leave, while Bhupinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, has been posted as Transport Commissioner.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, have been asked to swap places. The former shall also hold the charge of the post of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation in place of Avny Lavasa, who has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu. The former shall also hold the charge of the post of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Mission Director Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K, holding additional charge of Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

Kritika Jyotsna, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, while Rahul Pandey, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, holding additional charge of Director, Information, J&K, Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K and Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

Devansh Yadav, upon his joining in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, was posted as Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Minga Sherpa, upon his joining in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, while Ayushi Sudan, upon her joining in the UT, was posted as Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, relieving Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Shyambir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, while Akshay Labroo, Mission Director, Atal Mission for Rejuventation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT-2.0), is posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ankita Kar, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, holding additional charge of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company and MD/Chief Executive Officer, Jammu/ Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, was posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling). She shall continue to hold the charge of the post of MD/Chief Executive Officer, Jammu/Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Pradeep Kumar, Transport Commissioner, J&K, has been posted as Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K, while Rachna Sharma, under orders of transfer as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, is posted as Secretary in the Social Welfare Department.

Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Director, Rural Development, Kashmir, has been posted as Director Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, relieving Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir of the additional charge of the post.

Khalid Jahangir, Chairman J&K Services Selection Board, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, while Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, Member J&K Services Selection Board, has been posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex officio Settlement Officer), Srinagar, against an available vacancy and Ashok Kumar, Controller of Examinations in the J&K Services Selection Board, is posted as Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.

Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is posted as Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K; Imam Din, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, as Director, Rural Development, Kashmir; Harvinder Kour, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K; and Bharat Singh, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling), as Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Rajesh Sharma, Special Secretary General Administration Department, has been posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.