Mysterious trail of light in sky creates panic among people in J&K districts

Friday, December 03, 2021
By: Express News Service | Jammu |
December 3, 2021 11:08:53 pm
A mysterious long trail of light in the night sky in parts of border Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday caused anxiety among the people.

Eye witnesses said the light was seen along the Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch district and above Thandikassi near Rajouri town around 6.45 pm. It remained visible in the sky till 6.52 pm and later disappeared.

As people remain indoors by the time in view of the winter season, many captured it on their mobiles phones and later shared with others.

“Such kind of an object has been seen for the first time in the areas and people are in a state of panic,” the eye-witnesses said.

Officials said they were trying to ascertain what the light trail was, but added that there was no cause for alarm as the chain of bright light appeared to be similar to Starlink satellites. Many people across the world have reporting sightings of Starlink satellites.

