scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Mother, daughter killed in landslide in J&K’s Poonch district

According to sources, the family was asleep when the landslide buried their house in the Bufliaz area of Poonch district.

A massive rescue operation was launched by the Army, the police and the locals. (Express photo)

A mother and daughter were killed on Friday after their house came under a landslide in the Bufliaz area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Identifying the deceased as Naseem Akhter, 40, and her daughter Rubina Kouser, 12, sources said that two other members of the family, Mohammad Latief and his son Basharat Ali, were injured.

Also Read |1 killed, several injured in J&K landslides

Sources said that the victims were asleep when the landslide occurred early on Friday. A massive rescue operation was launched by the Army, the police and the locals. The police said that they have registered a case in the matter.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh expressed shock over the loss of lives. “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Bufliaz, Poonch,” he tweeted. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family,” he said, adding, “prayers for the early recovery of injured”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

He also directed the district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected family.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:02:38 pm
Next Story

Amit Sadh says the film industry has created trolling: ‘I don’t need all this…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement