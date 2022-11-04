Mother, daughter killed in landslide in J&K’s Poonch district

A mother and daughter were killed on Friday after their house came under a landslide in the Bufliaz area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Identifying the deceased as Naseem Akhter, 40, and her daughter Rubina Kouser, 12, sources said that two other members of the family, Mohammad Latief and his son Basharat Ali, were injured.

Sources said that the victims were asleep when the landslide occurred early on Friday. A massive rescue operation was launched by the Army, the police and the locals. The police said that they have registered a case in the matter.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh expressed shock over the loss of lives. “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Bufliaz, Poonch,” he tweeted. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family,” he said, adding, “prayers for the early recovery of injured”.

He also directed the district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected family.