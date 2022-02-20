Missing revenue records: Searches carried out at multiple locations in Jammu

Since then, many revenue officials, including patwaris, girdawars, naib tehsildars and tehsildars, have been under scrutiny. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Teams of revenue officials along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu district in connection with missing revenue records.

Sources with the revenue department said the searches followed complaints lodged with the government in the recent past regarding encroachments on state land and incidents of land grabbing by anti-social elements in connivance with revenue officials.

The joint teams conducted simultaneous raids at the premises of field officials of the revenue department responsible for the safe custody of land records like lathas and musavis (land details including ownerships and maps) across Jammu west, north, south and on the outskirts.

The raiding parties even searched the residential premises of some retired revenue officials who were alleged to be involved in the tampering and disappearance of the records to benefit land grabbers, the sources said.

On November 5 last year, Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Dr Raghav Langer, taking strong note of the missing revenue records of Sunjwan and Chowadhi villages in Bahu tehsil, had directed the sub-divisional magistrate of Jammu South to get an FIR registered against the accused. Since then, many revenue officials, including patwaris, girdawars, naib tehsildars and tehsildars, have been under scrutiny.

However, in December, the revenue department claimed to have traced 95% of the lathas and mussavis in most of the villages in Jammu district where land records were reportedly missing or in poor condition.