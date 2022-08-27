scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Missing Hungarian trekker rescued in 30-hour operation in J-K’s Kishtwar

The solo traveller, Akkoes Vermes from Budapest, had lost his way in Umasila Pass in Himalayan ranges while on a mountaineering expedition and was left exposed to inclement weather for five days, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Indian Army team from Dul, Kishtwar, and Indian Air force tracked & rescued a foreign trekker named Akkoes Vermes of Hungarian origin. (Source: ANI/Screengrab)

A 38-year-old Hungarian trekker was rescued in a joint search operation by the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) from the snow-bound upper ranges of Machhail in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

The solo traveller, Akkoes Vermes from Budapest, had lost his way in Umasila Pass in Himalayan ranges while on a mountaineering expedition and was left exposed to inclement weather for five days, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Upholding the finest traditions of the Army of selfless service, he said, a team of the Rashtriya Rifles deployed in Dool and the IAF Udhampur, in coordination with the district administration, carried out 30-hour-long search and rescue operation in the upper reaches of Machhail, Paddar, which is snowbound and remote.

“The team of the Indian Army recovered Vermes from the treacherous glaciated heights of Umasila in sumcham valley,” the officer said.

Lt Col Anand said the traveller was located by a joint effort of ground and aerial surveillance teams who conducted the search operation.

The foreigner was examined medically by a doctor of the Army and the district hospital at Kishtwar, which provided immediate medical assistance to him, he said.

Vermes thanked the Army for his timely rescue.

“I was in a very difficult situation…I am very thankful to the Indian army for finding and taking me to safety,” the tourist said in a message shared by the Army.

The spokesman said once the traveller was stable, a video call to the Hungarian embassy in Delhi was made by the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar to inform it about his well-being.

He said the efforts of the Army and the Air Force were highly appreciated by the district administration and the Hungarian embassy.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 04:53:40 pm
