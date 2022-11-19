Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Nowshera sector

A militant was killed as Army troops foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said Saturday.

“On the intervening night of 17/18 Nov 2022, at approximately 2300 hours, an infiltration bid was foiled in Naushera sector, wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield,” the Army’s public relations officer (PRO) Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

The body of the slain militant has been recovered, along with warlike stores, officials added. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, at least three Army soldiers were killed on Friday after a patrol party was buried in snow following an avalanche in the Macchil sector in North Kashmir. Defence PRO (Srinagar) Col Emron Musavi said, “A snow slide struck a patrol party in Machhil sector. Search and rescue ops undertaken. Two soldiers stuck in the snow were rescued and evacuated to Military Hospital Kupwara. Another soldier who was part of the patrol developed hypothermia and was also evacuated to Military Hospital.”