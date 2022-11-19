scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Nowshera sector

The Army PRO said the man was killed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday as he tried to negotiate a minefield in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The body of the slain militant has been recovered, along with warlike stores, officials added. Further details are awaited. (Representational/ File)

A militant was killed as Army troops foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said Saturday.

“On the intervening night of 17/18 Nov 2022, at approximately 2300 hours, an infiltration bid was foiled in Naushera sector, wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield,” the Army’s public relations officer (PRO) Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

The body of the slain militant has been recovered, along with warlike stores, officials added. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, at least three Army soldiers were killed on Friday after a patrol party was buried in snow following an avalanche in the Macchil sector in North Kashmir. Defence PRO (Srinagar) Col Emron Musavi said, “A snow slide struck a patrol party in Machhil sector. Search and rescue ops undertaken. Two soldiers stuck in the snow were rescued and evacuated to Military Hospital Kupwara. Another soldier who was part of the patrol developed hypothermia and was also evacuated to Military Hospital.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 01:57:44 pm
Next Story

Lakes of Bengaluru: Now restored, this lake has a Tipu Sultan connect

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement