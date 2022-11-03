scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Two AK 47 rifles, one pistol and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain militant, Army PRO Lt Colonel Dender Anand said.

Two more militants are likely to be dead in the operation, but troops have recovered only one body so far, said Army PRO Lt Colonel Dender Anand. (Representational/File)

One militant was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid from across the border on Thursday.

Two more militants are likely to be dead in the operation, but troops have recovered only one body so far, said an Army PRO, Lt Colonel Dender Anand. Two AK 47 rifles, one pistol and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain militant, he added.

Giving details, Lt Colonel Anand said that around 10am, alert soldiers observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the LoC in Poonch sector. The individuals were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side.

They opened fire on being challenged by the troops. The soldiers responded and a fire fight ensued between both the sides, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

The operation was in progress and searches were underway in the area, he added.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:11:58 pm
Next Story

Firing at Imran Khan’s rally in Pakistan

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement