Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

One militant was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid from across the border on Thursday.

Two more militants are likely to be dead in the operation, but troops have recovered only one body so far, said an Army PRO, Lt Colonel Dender Anand. Two AK 47 rifles, one pistol and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain militant, he added.

Giving details, Lt Colonel Anand said that around 10am, alert soldiers observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the LoC in Poonch sector. The individuals were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side.

They opened fire on being challenged by the troops. The soldiers responded and a fire fight ensued between both the sides, he added.

The operation was in progress and searches were underway in the area, he added.