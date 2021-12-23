Mehbooba likens government to Zia’s rule, says Pakistan still regretting regime

TARGETING THE BJP-led government, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday likened it to the one led by Gen Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq in Pakistan, and said the neighbouring country is still paying for the seeds of hatred sown by the military dictator.

“A general who ruled our neighbouring country told the people that there that he will bring real Islam. Teaching the people about religion, he created so much of hatred that instead of books children found guns in their hands. You can see result of that today,” she told a party rally at Bhatindi in Jammu. “Today, Pakistan is neck deep in debts. The people there are regretting that they supported the general…”

“Now see, what is happening on our side today. Our democracy is finished, our Constitution is gone and Jammu and Kashmir has been made a laboratory. Things are first tested here and then used elsewhere the country,’’ she said, referring the UT administration calling Army after power employees went on indefinite strike in protest against privatisation of assets.

Instead of talking with the agitating employees, the administration called the Army, she said. If they want to train their guns from the Army’s shoulders for everything, the PDP leader said, “then what is the difference between them and that general in Pakistan’’.

She also referred to Muhammad Ali Jinnah in her address. “Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for India’s Independence struggle…. but we have one complaint against him that he partitioned our country and separated Hindus and Muslims from each other… But if you look around in our country today, there are thousands of Jinnahs who… are now dividing people as Hindus and Muslims,” she said.