Massive landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Stranded trucks on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after massive landslide. (File) Stranded trucks on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after massive landslide. (File)

A massive landslide on Saturday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Ramban district, leaving a number of vehicles stranded, officials said. The nearly 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The landslide occurred near Ramsoo town in Ramban, the officials said. No vehicle was passing by when the landslide took place, they said.

“The concerned agency (has) pressed its men and machines (into service) and efforts are underway to restore the traffic (movement) on the highway,” deputy superintendent of police (national highway) Vishal Manhas told PTI. He said it will take at least five hours to clear the highway.

Meanwhile, the Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, was reopened. It was closed for several hours due to snowfall in Peer Ki Gali area on Friday night.

The snow was cleared and the stranded vehicles were allowed to proceed to their destinations, the officials said, adding that the traffic flow was smooth when the last reports were received.

