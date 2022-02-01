Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as Army’s Northern Command chief

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday took over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the prestigious Northern Command in the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

On assuming the command of the Northern Command, the General Officer paid homage to the brave hearts of Northern Command and laid the wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial. Later, he conveyed his greetings to all ranks and expressed his commitment to take forward the excellent work by his predecessors and all ranks of Northern Command.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi was Deputy Chief of the Army Staff prior to being appointed as the Northern Army Commander.

He was commissioned into the Jammu And Kashmir Rifles Regiment and in a career spanning over 37 years, he served across a wide spectrum of terrain and operational profiles. He served a number of important Command, Staff and Instructional appointments making immense contributions to the organization, according to a statement issued by an Udhampur based Army PRO.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, National Defence Academy, and Indian Military Academy. He graduated from the prestigious Defence Service Staff College, attended Higher Command Course at Army War College and the National Defence College equivalent course at United State Army War College.

The General Officer commanded his battalion in the Kashmir Valley, Assam Rifles Sector along the Indo-Myanmar Border, Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (IGAR, East). Later, the General Officer commanded Rising Star Corps based at Yol. He has served as staff officer in an Armoured Brigade, Directorate General of Military Operations, Military Secretary Branch and at Divisional and Corps Headquarters.

He has had instructional tenures at the Indian Military Academy and Army War College. He also had two overseas tenures in Somalia and Seychelles. He served in the Directorate General of Infantry in different capacities including Director General of Infantry and fast-tracked procurement cases of weapons leading to significant and visible capability enhancement for the Army.