Leopard attacks man in J&K’s Doda district

A middle aged man was injured when a leopard attacked him near his home in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Nazir Ahmed (55) was attacked by the wild animal outside his house in Gandoh tehsil of Doda district around 1030 hours, a police officer said. As the leopard attacked the man, he managed to raise an alarm which made his family members and neighbours come out of their houses for his rescue, he said.

The badly injured villager was immediately rushed to Sub-District Hospital at Gandoh where after first aid, he was shifted to district hospital Doda for treatment, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gandoh, Sunny Gupta said.

“We have already informed the wildlife department about the man eating leopard and are hopeful to tame the beast soon. As of now, the man who has received multiple injuries on his face, neck and arms is responding well to the treatment,” the Officer added.

