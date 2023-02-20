Landslide in J&K’s Ramban district damages 13 houses; families shifted

A landslide occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday, damaging 13 houses, and prompting the authorities to shift the affected families to tents. The landslide occurred at Duksar Dalwa in the Sangaldaan area of Gool tehsil.

Official sources said that nearly a 1 sq km area on the upper side of the Ramban-Sangaldaan-Gool road was affected by the landslide. The 13 affected families were shifted and have been provided with blankets, utensils etc. from the District Red Cross Fund and will get meals from the Army, sources added.

J&K | Cracks & damage to roads in Ramban, 13 houses damaged due to landslides. A local, Abdul Ghani says “13 houses, incl mine, damaged; 6 of them have completely collapsed. We’ve been given tents & some utensils. We request the Govt to adjust us somewhere. We’re homeless now.” pic.twitter.com/rn3OxuCaNF — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, sources said that the landslide has posed a threat to a 33KV power line and a major water pipeline passing through the area.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam has requested Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar to send a team of geologists from the geology and mining department, or IIT, Jammu, to find out the underlying reasons for the landslide and seek expert help from IRCON International Ltd engineers and USBRL (Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line) officials.

Islam has also requested the General Reserve Engineer Force to make an alternate road for the Gool Tehsil headquarters.

Meanwhile, directions have been issued to process the victims’ relief cases as per State Disaster Response Fund norms.