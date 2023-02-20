scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Landslide in J&K’s Ramban district damages 13 houses; families shifted

Sources said the landslide at Duksar Dalwa in the Sangaldaan area of Gool tehsil has posed a threat to a 33KV power line and a major water pipeline passing through the area.

Official sources said that nearly a 1 sq km area on the upper side of the Ramban-Sangaldaan-Gool road was affected by the landslide.
A landslide occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday, damaging 13 houses, and prompting the authorities to shift the affected families to tents. The landslide occurred at Duksar Dalwa in the Sangaldaan area of Gool tehsil.

Official sources said that nearly a 1 sq km area on the upper side of the Ramban-Sangaldaan-Gool road was affected by the landslide. The 13 affected families were shifted and have been provided with blankets, utensils etc. from the District Red Cross Fund and will get meals from the Army, sources added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the landslide has posed a threat to a 33KV power line and a major water pipeline passing through the area.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam has requested Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar to send a team of geologists from the geology and mining department, or IIT, Jammu, to find out the underlying reasons for the landslide and seek expert help from IRCON International Ltd engineers and USBRL (Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line) officials.

Islam has also requested the General Reserve Engineer Force to make an alternate road for the Gool Tehsil headquarters.

Meanwhile, directions have been issued to process the victims’ relief cases as per State Disaster Response Fund norms.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 10:57 IST
Woman asks ChatGPT to write email to airline after flight delayed by 6 hours, netizens aren’t impressed

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
