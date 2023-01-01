2 killed in ‘militant attack’ in J&K’s Rajouri district

Two civilians were killed and four others injured in a firing by alleged militants at Dangri on the outskirts of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir Sunday evening. The killers reportedly came in a Scorpio vehicle.

The locals have claimed that the incident was a terror attack. The police, however, were yet to confirm the same.

Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police, Jammu, said: “The incident happened in Upper Dangri village. The firing took place at three houses within a range of 50 metre.” He added that a search operation has been launched in the area.

Meanwhile, additional police and security personnel have rushed to the area from Rajouri town, which is hardly seven to eight kilometre from the place of firing.