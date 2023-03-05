Kashmiri Pandits posted in Valley end 310-day strike seeking relocation

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits employed under the Prime Minister special employment package on Saturday suspended their 310-day-long agitation seeking their relocation to safer places outside Kashmir in view of the targeted killings by militants.

However, the core committee of All Migrant Employees Association Kashmir (AMEAK) will take a decision soon on resuming duties in Kashmir, said AMEAK leader Rubon Saproo.

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Kashmir had returned to Jammu in May last year following the targeted killing of Rahul Bhat, a Revenue Department employee inside the tehsil complex, alleging that situation was not congenial for their stay in the Valley.

“We are surrendering before the government,’’ Saproo said. “Now, it is for the government to decide as to what to do, or not to do with these employees,’’ he added. Neha, a woman protester, said, “We do not feel safe there (in Kashmir) but nobody is listening to us. The government exploited the employees by stopping our salaries and choking us financially.”

Meanwhile, president of Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) R K Bhat urged the Kashmiri Muslims to come forward to ensure security of Hindus living in the Valley.