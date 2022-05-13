‘You are taking us there only to get us killed’: Angry Kashmiri Pandits tell BJP president in Kashmir

Senior BJP leaders were in for an embarrassing situation on Friday as angry Kashmiri Pandits confronted them with accusations of making the migrant community a “sacrificial goat” by sending them to Kashmir in the name of PM’s employment package.

“You are taking us there (Kashmir) only to get us killed,” an angry Kashmiri Pandit told Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina who among others was accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta. “Our youths are getting killed there regularly, what have you done so far?” he asked.

Another shouted, “You have made us sacrificial goats. There is no security for us. The government has totally failed. Have we voted for the BJP to meet this fate?”

The mood was sombre and tense as the body of Rahul Bhat, a revenue department employee shot dead in Budgam’s Chadoora area in Kashmir, was brought in at the Ban Talab cremation ground for cremation. The people raised anti-Pakistan slogans as the funeral pyre was lit by his father Bitta Ji Bhat.

As the BJP president tried to pacify them, the angry pandits in one voice demanded the Central government for “one final action against Pakistan” and also take back areas of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a lasting solution to the present problem.

Kashmiri Pandits protest the recent killings in the Valley. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Kashmiri Pandits protest the recent killings in the Valley. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

“The government is not paying attention to our security concerns,” one of them said. Another said, “Although they (militants) have always been trying to supress the nationalist voices in Kashmir, we at the same time shall see whether we are adequately supporting those nationalist voices.”

Later, the angry mob blocked the road at Ban Talab for nearly 15 minutes. Back home in Durga Nagar, Rahul Bhat’s widow Meenakshi said that her world has been destroyed. “I had talked to him barely ten minutes before the attack. We were to attend the birthday function of his colleague’s daughter,” she said.

Hardly had she reached there, when his colleague got a call and told her that Rahul had been hit in the shoulder. “I thought that he may lose an arm, but he was dead when I reached the hospital,” she said.

Rahul’s father Bitta Ji Bhat demanded an inquiry into the matter, saying that the killers first asked him his name and then opened fire at him. He was on leave but he was specially called to the office that day, one of the relatives said, adding that it was a security lapse.

Meanwhile, BJP president Ravinder Raina said Rahul’s killers will not be spared. The security forces will hunt them down even if they hide under the earth, he said, appreciating them for having killed all top militant commanders in the recent past.