Kashmiri Pandit staff suspend agitation of 310 days for relocation from Valley

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits employed under the prime minister’s special package suspended on Saturday their 310-day-long agitation seeking relocation to safer places outside the Valley in view of targeted killings by militants.

The core committee of the All Migrant Employees Association, Kashmir, will meet shortly to take a decision on resumption of duties by the agitating migrant employees in Kashmir, its leader Rubon Saproo said.

Alleging that the situation in the Valley was not congenial for their stay, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Kashmir returned to Jammu in May last year following the targeted killing of Rahul Bhat, a revenue department employee, inside the tehsil complex by militants.

Sitting on a dharna inside the office of the relief and rehabilitation commissioner, the nodal agency for Kashmiri Pandit migrants, the employees had demanded their relocation outside the Valley.

“We are surrendering before the government,’’ Saproo said while announcing the organisation’s decision to suspend its 310-day-long agitation. “Now, it is for the government to decide as to what to do, or not to do with these employees.’’

Apologising to the employees for having failed in getting their demand fulfilled, Saproo said, “We projected the issue, but the government did not accept or reject our demand.’’

Referring to the “arm-twisting” resorted to by the Union Territory administration by withholding their salary, Saproo said, “We have no option except to surrender as we are employees and powerless. We are not in the corridors of power.’’

He added that the administration had perhaps exploited such weaknesses of the protesting employees.

Saproo said the association’s core committee had decided to suspend the agitation and wait for the government’s response, since Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had time and again assured a secure atmosphere for the employees in the Valley.

A migrant employee said the core committee would decide the association’s next course of action. “Our only concern for which we had fled the Valley is our security,” said the employee, Rohit Raina, accusing the administration of arm-twisting using salaries.

Raina said the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 27 reflected the ground situation, but “we hope that the government will ensure our security in the Valley”.

Neha, a protester, said the employees were left with no option but to give in after the government stopped their salaries. “We do not feel safe there (in Kashmir) but nobody is listening to us. The government exploited the employees by stopping our salaries and choking us financially,” she said.

R K Bhat, president of the Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj—another organisation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits—urged the Kashmiri Muslims to come forward to ensure the security of minority Hindus living in the Valley.

“The real custodian of ensuring the safety and security of the minuscule Kashmiri Pandit population in the Valley is the majority community. They have to ensure it to maintain real Kashmiriyat. Kashmiriyat is meaningless unless Kashmiri civic and political leaders and religious preachers publicly and consistently denounce the killings of Pandits,” Bhat told reporters in Jammu.

Bhat said Kashmiri Pandits belonged to the Valley and that the central government should involve the community’s grassroots leadership to prepare a blueprint for their return and rehabilitation.

“We hope the J&K Reorganisation Bill 2019 will end our miseries and reconnect our lost roots and ancestral motherland soon. We hope the process of delimitation and new arrangements would make Pandits politically empowered democratically,” he said.

Bhat also appealed to various Kashmiri Pandit groups to unite for their rights. “At this crucial time when our own people are again being killed, we have to rise above party lines, personal interests and affiliations to form a ‘joint action committee’ of all Pandit organisations globally and work for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the entire community,” he said.

Bhat said the community needed to speak in one voice for a dignified return to their roots in the Valley.

(With inputs from PTI)