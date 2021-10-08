Kashmiri Pandit outfit says J&K admin ignoring pleas for meeting

A day after prominent pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead by unknown assailants, Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) president Sanjay Tickoo, on Thursday, accused the J&K administration of ignoring non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, saying they have been seeking an audience from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha since June 2020, but to no avail.

“We have been seeking an audience from him from time-to-time to apprise him of issues, including security concerns of Kashmiri Pandit families who continued to stay in the Valley even during peak militancy. However, there has been no response,” he told reporters.

“On Tuesday evening, Valley’s well known Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo was killed by militants and the same night, I again sent a mail to the L-G, raising concerns about the security and other issues of minority community who did not migrate from the Valley,’’ he said, adding “there has been no response yet”.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP general secretary (organisation), Ashok Kaul, condemned the killings of Bindroo and two government school teachers – killed on Thursday – and said these incidents are aimed to disturb the ongoing peace and development process in the UT.

He said that increasing attacks on civilians in J&K indicate an unrest among propagators of violence.

Kaul said that the party will make sure that every possible measure is taken to ensure the safety of civilians in Kashmir and particularly the minorities to keep alive the basic principle of ‘Kashmiriyat’.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party observer for J&K, described incidents of militant attack in Srinagar as a “cowardly act of disruptive and anti-national forces backed by Pakistan’s ISI”.