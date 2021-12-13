Kashmiri Pandit leaders urge delimitation panel for representation

Senior Kashmiri Pandit leaders Ashwarni Chrungoo and Utpal Kaul on Sunday urged the Delimitation Commission to ensure their community’s representation in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and Parliament.

Chrungoo is in charge of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Department of Political Feedback in Jammu & Kashmir, and Kaul is the international coordinator for the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD).

In a letter dated December 12, they said that the proposed draft for delimitation of constituencies in J&K should include the reference of Kashmiri Pandits via constitutional measures. By this, they mean a recommendation by the panel to the government and Parliament to provide the community political reservation in the J&K Assembly and the Rajya Sabha, Chrungoo said.

“The case of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities of Kashmir is a unique one, which the founding fathers of the Indian Constitution would have never visualised,’’ they said, adding that “since they (Kashmiri Pandits) are living as refugees in their own country and belong to the Kashmir valley as its indigenous people, it is important that their issue is put on priority while finalising the draft”.

The Delimitation Commission – formed in March 2020 and headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai – is set to meet on December 20 in New Delhi to finalise a draft proposal.

The abrogation of J&K’s special status in 2019 necessitated the delimitation exercise in the newly created Union territory. It is crucial for political activity in the UT, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying last year elections will be held in J&K after the delimitation process is over.

Delimitation is the act of redrawing boundaries of an Assembly or Lok Sabha seat to represent changes in population over time. Aside from changing the limits of a constituency, the process may result in change in the number of seats in a state/UT.

The letter also pointed to the presentation made by the two leaders before the commission in March this year, and in July 2020.

“We are also aware that the Commission is working on the basis of the terms of reference and the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, therefore, the issue of the Pandit community needs to be viewed from a broader perspective…

“The delimitation issue will test the intent of the state towards the displaced community of Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Sikhs and the non-Kashmiri speaking Hindus of Kashmir living in exile for the last more than three decades,” they said.

Appealing the commission not to ignore their demands, Chrungoo and Utpal Kaul said it’ll be “a worse tragedy than their unfortunate forced exodus” if done so.