Kashmiri Pandit body for genocide tribunal to probe Kashmir killings

With Kashmiri Pandits taking to streets in Jammu in protest against targeted killings of the members of minority communities in Kashmir, Panun Kashmir – a major organization of KP migrants, here on Sunday demanded the government to create a Genocide Tribunal on the pattern of Nuremberg Tribunal to try the perpetrators and collaborators of the ongoing genocide against Hindus of the Valley.

For doing this, the government shall enact a law in parliament on prevention and punishment of crime of genocide, said Panun Kashmir chairman Dr Ajay Chrungoo who was accompanied by its convenor Dr Agnishekhar as well.

“Panun Kashmir wants once again to apprise the nation and thw world opinion at large that Hindus of Kashmir are caught between the genocidal war unleashed on them by jihadi forces with the State of Pakistan as its prime abettor and the denial of genocide by Government of India,’’ Ajay Chrungoo said while talking to media persons.

Describing the {< employment package for displaced Hindus of Kashmir as a “brazen denial of genocide policy’’, he said that it has nothing to do with their return and rehabilitation in the Valley. “Instead it has been aimed to hostage them to a fascist Muslim order in Kashmir,’’ he said, adding “we are anxious and concerned about the PM package employees working in Kashmir post the recent targeted killings consequently leading to another exodus’’.

The Panun Kashmir leaders extended their complete support to those employees, accusing Government of India of having squarely failed in responding to the new enthusiasm pumped into the jihadi separatism in J&K and rest of India after the takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban.

The procrastination on these issues is costing the nation at many levels, they said, reiterating their demand for creation of a union territory within Kashmir for return and rehabilitation of Hindus. This is an “imperative necessity not only to reverse Hindu genocide, but to defeat the religious fascist jihadi war’’ in Jammu and Kashmir and rest of India whose epicenter lies in the State of Pakistan, they added.

Senior BJP and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwani Chrungoo while addressing a webinar described the recent killings in as “part of ethnic cleansing’’, adding the majority community in Kashmir is supposed to assume responsibility, gather guts and oppose such gruesome killings openly and without any fear.

“The efforts of the government and the administration need support of the society at large,’’ he said, adding that if it remains silent then it will appear that there is connivance of the society with the selective killings of the minorities in the Valley. “There is no doubt that the terrorism has developed a trap for the majority community in the valley due to a fake narrative of religious connotation, he said, adding that it is for the political leaders, religious figures, intellectuals, social organisations and the media figures among the majority community to bring the society out of this trap and react fearlessly against the genocide of minorities in the Valley”, Chrungoo explained.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits held a demonstration at Dogra Chowk and later took out a procession in protest against selective killings in the Valley. Holding tri colour and raising slogans against Pakistan, they demanded security for minorities in Kashmir.