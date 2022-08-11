Kashmir: 3 Army personnel killed, 2 injured as militants attack camp at Rajouri

Updated: August 11, 2022 8:32:26 am
The Indian Army on Thursday morning foiled an attack and killed two militants in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. However, three Army personnel also lost their lives and two others were injured in the exchange of fire, Army sources informed.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that “someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri”. Following an exchange of fire, the two militants were killed, he added.
The Nagrota-based White Knight Corps in a tweet said that “2 terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal #Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops”. “The terrorists have been neutralised,” they added.
Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the location which is 6 km from Darhal Police station. The attack comes ahead of Independence Day celebrations and the police and security forces are already on high alert owing to it.
