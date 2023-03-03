scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

J&K police seize drugs, cash and arms from house of jailed smuggler

Identifying the accused as Mohammad Rafi alias Rafi Lala of Danadoiyan village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch, the police said he was detained under Public Safety Act a few days ago

The seizures included seven kg of heroin, nearly Rs 2 crore in cash, a pistol along with one magazine and 10 rounds, besides seven rounds of SLR. (File Photo/Representative)
Listen to this article
J&K police seize drugs, cash and arms from house of jailed smuggler
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday seized a huge quantity of narcotics and cash along with arms and ammunition from the house of a jailed narcotics smuggler and claimed to have busted a narco-terror module in the border district of Poonch.

Identifying the accused as Mohammad Rafi alias Rafi Lala of Danadoiyan village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch, the police said he was detained under Public Safety Act a few days ago. The police in its report, submitted to the District Magistrate seeking his detention on PSA, had also described him as an over ground worker (OGW), a term used for militant sympathisers.

The seizures included seven kg of heroin, nearly Rs 2 crore in cash, a pistol along with one magazine and 10 rounds, besides seven rounds of SLR. The seizures followed a raid at his home by a police team led by Inspector Sunil, along with the NCA and CRPF. Investigating officers said the counting of cash is in progress.

Also Read
NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against 13 Jammu and Kashmir terror...
Shutters down by 6 pm, lights out: Fear unites Jammu villages months afte...
yasin mallik terror case
Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case: Witness identifies accused JKLF chief Yasi...
J&K to levy property tax in consultation with public: L-G

Pointing out that a nexus with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated, the police said a case has been registered at the Mandi Police Station.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 19:46 IST
Next Story

AR Rahman clarifies his Oscar speech: ‘Some people misinterpreted that statement over some religion, which is not true’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close