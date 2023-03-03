J&K police seize drugs, cash and arms from house of jailed smuggler

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday seized a huge quantity of narcotics and cash along with arms and ammunition from the house of a jailed narcotics smuggler and claimed to have busted a narco-terror module in the border district of Poonch.

Identifying the accused as Mohammad Rafi alias Rafi Lala of Danadoiyan village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch, the police said he was detained under Public Safety Act a few days ago. The police in its report, submitted to the District Magistrate seeking his detention on PSA, had also described him as an over ground worker (OGW), a term used for militant sympathisers.

The seizures included seven kg of heroin, nearly Rs 2 crore in cash, a pistol along with one magazine and 10 rounds, besides seven rounds of SLR. The seizures followed a raid at his home by a police team led by Inspector Sunil, along with the NCA and CRPF. Investigating officers said the counting of cash is in progress.

Pointing out that a nexus with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated, the police said a case has been registered at the Mandi Police Station.