Kashmir, Northeast to experience lasting peace: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Northeast, Jammu & Kashmir, and Maoist-affected areas in the country will experience lasting peace in the coming years.

Praising the role of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in maintaining internal security and ensuring free and fair elections, Shah said during the 83rd CRPF Day Parade at MA Stadium in Jammu: “I am hopeful that in the coming years, the CRPF won’t be required in these areas.”

Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the dream of making India the top performer in all fields by the time the country celebrates the centenary of its Independence and he asked the CRPF DG to prepare a roadmap to modernise the force keeping in mind the challenges of the future.

Talking about Jammu & Kashmir, he said that the “dreams of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pt Prem Nath Dogra of having Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan Aur Ek Pradhan stand fulfilled as the revocation of Article 370 has ended the discrimination” faced by women, refugees from West Pakistan, Pahari, Gurkha and Valmiki communities.

He also appreciated the administration of the Union territory for its developmental work and move to rein in corruption.