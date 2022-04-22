Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, soldier killed, 4 others hurt in gunfight near Jammu

A soldier was killed and four others injured following an encounter with militants early on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunjwan village on the outskirts of Jammu city. This comes barely two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370.

Additional Director General of Police for Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, told reporters that the militants started firing at a joint team of the cops and security forces who had already cordoned off the area following inputs about their presence.

The militants, believed to be two foreigners owing allegiance to Jaish-e-Mohammad, were reportedly stuck in a residential area in Sunjwan’s Jalabad near the military station.

The police and other security agencies are on high alert in view of PM Modi’s visit to Palli, India’s first carbon-neutral village, on April 24 to launch projects worth Rs 38,082 crore. Militants had sneaked into the Sunjwan military station twice in the past — 2018 and 2003 — killing soldiers and civilians.