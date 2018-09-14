Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
  J&K: Van falls into Chenab river, 12 feared dead in Kishtwar

J&K: Van falls into Chenab river, 12 feared dead in Kishtwar

Police and local people rushed to the spot to launch rescue operations, sources said,  adding that eight bodies have been recovered so far. 

Published: September 14, 2018 11:25:29 am
At least 12 people were feared dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday morning as an overloaded van skidded off the road and fell into Chenab river.

Giving details,  sources said that the matador was on way from Keshwan to Kishtwar town at that time. Since it was the first van to leave Keshwan for Kishtwar, nearly 30-35 passengers were travelling in it.

When it reached Thakrai,  nearly 18 km from Kishtwar, the driver lost control over the steering and vehicle rolled down into Chenab. Police and local people rushed to the spot to launch rescue operations, sources said,  adding that eight bodies have been recovered so far.

